Fifth person arrested in connection with downtown shooting

Toiyonte Hunt is arrested on Tuesday, May 14 in connection with a shooting in downtown Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A fifth person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in downtown Columbia.

Toiyonte D. Hunt, 25, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Eddie Hunt, 21, Damion Hunt, 26, Caleb Hunt, 21, and Robert Carter, 26, were previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday at the intersection of Fifth Street and Broadway.

According to court documents, the four suspects drove around downtown looking for a specific person after Damion Hunt got a call from the person goading him into a confrontation.

Witnesses told police that when the suspects found the person, Caleb and Damion Hunt shot handguns from the drivers side of a blue Nissan Versa at the person, who was standing in a crowd of people near Vibe Night Club, according to the documents.

About eight shots were fired, according to witnesses. Police told ABC 17 crews on the scene that they found multiple shell casings in the area and got a call during their investigation at the scene that a victim with a gunshot wound was in a local hospital.

The victim was hit in the face by bullets that ricocheted and suffered serious injury.

Court documents said Eddie Hunt and Carter were in the car with Caleb, Damion and Toiyonte Hunt when the shots were fired. Witnesses said Eddie Hunt and Robert Carter were not upset and talked about the shooting with a positive reaction.

Toiyonte Hunt's bond was not yet set as of Wednesday morning.