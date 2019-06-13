Gary Sweet

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Prosecutors presented their case Wednesday for sentencing a Rolla man in a double homicide at Lake Ozark.

Gary Sweet pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in March. Sweet was arrested and charged in November 2017 in the fatal shooting of Jim and Sheri Parker, who worked at the RV park where the killings took place. Another man who survived the shooting and his wife told investigators that Sweet was a former resident of the RV park. He was arrested the same day.

The Miller County prosecutor said the hearing was delayed in part, with prosecutors presenting their case Wednesday and the defense set to give its case for leniency July 19.

Second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison.