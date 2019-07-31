Fire at Women's and Children's Hospital caused by lightning

Authorities respond to a fire at Women's and Children's hospital on Monday, July 29, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fire officials determined a fire that prompted some Women's and Children's Hospital patients to be relocated on Monday morning was caused by lightning.

The fire started at the west side of the top edge of the rooftop elevator mechanical room, said Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer in a news release.

Patients on the upper floors were moved to lower floors for safety, the fire department said. MU Health officials said ambulances were being redirected to other hospitals, and 16 patients were relocated from Women's and Children's Hospital to the Missouri Orthopedic Institute or University Hospital.

No one was hurt in the fire.