Fire destroys automotive business in Stover

STOVER, Mo - No one was hurt after a business caught on fire off State Highway 52 in Stover Friday morning.

The state fire marshal's office told ABC 17 News the fire started around 5:40 a.m. at S&S Auto and Cycle in the 300 block of Elm Street.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed State Highway 52 for about an hour while emergency crews put out the fire.

#MorganCounty - Missouri Highway 52 in Stover is temporarily closed due to a structure fire. Traffic is being directed around the area. pic.twitter.com/hwbpODqZ97 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 10, 2019

A spokesman for the state fire marshal said the cause of the fire was unknown due to the amount of damage to the building.