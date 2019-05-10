SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Fire destroys automotive business in Stover

Posted: May 10, 2019 06:59 PM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 06:59 PM CDT

STOVER, Mo - No one was hurt after a business caught on fire off State Highway 52 in Stover Friday morning. 

The state fire marshal's office told ABC 17 News the fire started around 5:40 a.m. at S&S Auto and Cycle in the 300 block of Elm Street.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed State Highway 52 for about an hour while emergency crews put out the fire. 

A spokesman for the state fire marshal said the cause of the fire was unknown due to the amount of damage to the building. 

