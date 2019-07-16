COLUMBIA, Mo. - A fire damaged a southwest Columbia duplex Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent at about 2:45 p.m. to Grandview Court off Gillespie Bridge Road on reports that flames and smoke were showing from the structure. Information about how the fire started was not immediately available.

The BCFD is working a house fire on Grandview Ct, just south of Columbia. Firefighters reporting flames showing from the garage. pic.twitter.com/NPsvJdepgg — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) July 15, 2019

Firefighters saw flames shooting through the roof of the attached garage when they arrived but quickly brought the fire under control, Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said. The duplex suffered minor fire and heat damage and significant smoke damage, he said.

Three birds inside the duplex died but no injuries were reported, Blomenkamp said. The side of the duplex where the fire broke out was not inhabitable, but the other side of the building remained habitable, he said.