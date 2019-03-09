SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Firefighters extinguish fire at Moberly gas station

By:

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 08:31 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 08:34 PM CST

MOBERLY, Mo. - The Moberly Fire Department extinguished a fire at a gas station Friday night.

The Moberly Police Department said it responded to the assist the firefighters at Breaktime on East U.S. 24 for reports of a fire near the gas pumps.

Crews arrived on scene to find a small fire on the overhead awning, believed to be due to a defective neon light in the display, police said.

The fire was extinguished and as of 8:30 p.m., crews have cleared the scene.

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos