Firefighters extinguish fire at Moberly gas station

Photo provided by the Moberly Police Department

MOBERLY, Mo. - The Moberly Fire Department extinguished a fire at a gas station Friday night.

The Moberly Police Department said it responded to the assist the firefighters at Breaktime on East U.S. 24 for reports of a fire near the gas pumps.

Crews arrived on scene to find a small fire on the overhead awning, believed to be due to a defective neon light in the display, police said.

The fire was extinguished and as of 8:30 p.m., crews have cleared the scene.