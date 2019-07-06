Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Macks Creek

Photo provided by Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - Firefighters battled a structure fire in Macks Creek late Friday afternoon.

The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District responded to the home on Petite Lane just before 5 p.m. to find a mobile home and vehicle engulfed in flames, according to the agency's Facebook page.

Firefighters put out the fire in the vehicle and then began extinguishing the mobile home, according to the post.

No one was home at the time of the fire and firefighters cleared the scene around 7 p.m., officials said.