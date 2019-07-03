Firefighters respond to water rescue near Boone-Cole County line

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE, 12 a.m.: Rescue crews found a man clinging to a kayak in the Missouri River Tuesday night.

Regional West Fire Protection DIstrict Chief Jack Brade said four agencies put boats on the water after receiving a report of a man hanging onto a kayak in the river near the Marion Access in Cole County. Boaters with Jefferson City, Southern Boone County Fire Protection District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped with the search, and found the man around 10:45 p.m.

Rescue crews brought the man back to land just after 11:15 p.m. A Cole County EMS ambulance treated him on scene.

Brade said a second kayaker on the river notified authorities about the man in distress. Rescue boats launched from three different points on the Missouri River, including Jefferson City and Hartsburg. Brade said a truck needed to drive boats through the flooded parking lot at Marion Access to launch them onto the river.

ORIGINAL: Crews with the Southern Boone County Fire Protection district were dispatched to a water rescue Tuesday night.

According to the online dispatch page, the department responded to the Missouri River west of Hartsburg near the Marion Access.

ABC 17 News is working to find where the rescue is happening, but roads in the area are currently closed due to flooding.