No injuries in Columbia apartment fire

Fire was on a balcony

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 04:38 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:20 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No injuries were reported after firefighters were called to battle a blaze on a Columbia apartment balcony.

Emergency crews were called to the Broadway Apartments complex at the 2300 block of West Broadway around 4 p.m. Firefighters said they received reports of fire and smoke on the third floor of one of the buildings.

 

 

CFD assistant fire chief Brad Fraizer said the fire was contained to a deck attached to the apartment. Friazer said there was a small amount of damage reported from the fire.

The Columbia Fire Department said eight units went to the call. At least four firetrucks and other emergency vehicles were at the scene.

It's unknown how the fire started. A fire official said at the scene firefighters are investigating how it started.

