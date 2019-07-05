Fireworks tent collapses in north Boone County

Firework Tent Collapsed During High Winds

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Fireworks tent collapsed on Thursday afternoon in north Boone County.

LIVE PLAYBACK of the collapse is available in the player below.

Boone County firefighters were called out to the scene at North Highway B and East Parks Lane around 1 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt in the incident, and it is not causing any hazards, said Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman Gale Blomenkamp.

Blomenkamp said it could have been caused by wind from a storm.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

