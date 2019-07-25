Firley YMCA set to reopen next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Firley YMCA buidling is set to reopen on Thursday, Aug 1. The building had extensive damage from an EF3 tornado that ripped through Jefferson City in May.

The tornado damaged 13 air conditioner units, the roof, a stone wall on the side of the building, the back wall, lobby and fitness center hallways, said YMCA membership director Isaac Williams.

“We did have pretty extensive damage here at the Firley YMCA," he said. "We had a lot of repair and our main issues were our AC units.”

About 18,000 members check into the Firley location each month, he said.

"Obviously that’s a lot of members to be displaced to our two other locations," he said.

Williams said the YMCA is excited to have its members back.

"We’re pretty anxious to get them back in the building," he said. "We’ve missed having those familiar faces in the facility."

The YMCA doesn't have a date for when crews will complete all the repairs. However, Williams said the building can remain open while crews finish up.