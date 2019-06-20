Fish kill in Binder Lake caused by low dissolved oxygen

The Missouri Department of Conservation said a recent fish kill at Binder Lake is nothing to worry about.

Early estimates showed that about 3,000 gizzard shad were killed in the lake due to low dissolved oxygen, said MDC spokesman Robert Hemmelgarn.

Hemmelgarn said this is not an uncommon occurrence after recent rain runoff and cloudy weather, which can cause certain types of algae to grow. Gizzard shad are a sensitive species, Hemmelgarn said, and no other species were affected by the low dissolved oxygen.

The MDC is not removing the fish and will instead "let nature take its course," Hemmelgarn said.