Five arrested after drug investigation in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Boone County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 5600 block of Pinehurst Lane Monday evening.

Five people were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing and selling controlled substances.

ABC 17 News crews saw 15 Boone County Sheriff's and Columbia Police Department vehicles on the scene.

Elizabeth Kilfoil, 56, was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Kistner, 37 and Anthony Meyer, 22, were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herbert Hoehne, 47, was taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashlee Hollomon, 39, was taken into custody on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.