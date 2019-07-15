Five injured after boat explosion at Table Rock Lake

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Five people were injured in a boat explosion at Kings River Marina on Table Rock Lake on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 62-year-old Felicia Tudor, of Verona, and 55-year-old Virginia Zielinski, of Aurora, were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Sixty-three-year-old Norman Tudor, of Verona, and 59-year-old Kenneth Zielinski, of Aurora suffered minor injuries.

All four were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. One was transported by helicopter.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports one other person who was not on the boat had minor injuries.

The Central Crossing Fire Department said the boat exploded shortly after the driver had trouble getting it to start. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause is still unknown.