SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Five injured after boat explosion at Table Rock Lake

Cause of explosion unknown

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 05:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 07:12 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Five people were injured in a boat explosion at Kings River Marina on Table Rock Lake on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 62-year-old Felicia Tudor, of Verona, and 55-year-old Virginia Zielinski, of Aurora, were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. 

Sixty-three-year-old Norman Tudor, of Verona, and 59-year-old Kenneth Zielinski, of Aurora suffered minor injuries.

All four were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. One was transported by helicopter.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports one other person who was not on the boat had minor injuries.

 

 

The Central Crossing Fire Department said the boat exploded shortly after the driver had trouble getting it to start. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. 

The cause is still unknown.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Gloomy Monday & Tuesday, Dangerous late-week heat

    Gloomy Monday & Tuesday, Dangerous late-week heat

Recommended Stories

Top Videos