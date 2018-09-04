Five killed in Labor Day weekend crashes

A white crossover SUV rolled after blowing a tire Monday evening on Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector, witnesses said. The driver was able to walk away from the crash. [Sasha Gomez/KMIZ]

A white crossover SUV rolled after blowing a tire Monday evening on Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector, witnesses said. The driver was able to walk away from the crash. [Sasha Gomez/KMIZ]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Five people died in traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday weekend across Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Tuesday reported numbers from the holiday counting period, which started at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Eleven people were killed on the roads during the 2017 Labor Day weekend.

The patrol investigated 258 crashes on state highways this year with 92 injuries total. Troopers also investigated 97 drunken driving cases, the agency said in a news release.

None of this year's deaths occurred in Troop F, which covers much of central Missouri. Two people died Friday and another on Saturday in eastern Missouri. Another was killed Saturday in Springfield and the fifth fatality was discovered Monday in southwest Missouri, though troopers did not know when the crash actually happened.

The patrol counted nine boat crashes over the weekend with three injuries and 15 cases of boating while intoxicated.