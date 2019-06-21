SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Flames shoot through roof of Columbia condo building

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 04:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:17 PM CDT

Columbia condo fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia firefighters were sent Thursday afternoon to a fire at a condominium complex in north Columbia.

The call to Spencer's Crest Condominiums in the 3800 block of Saddlebrook Place went out a little after 4 p.m. Smoke from the fire was visible at the ABC 17 News studios south of Interstate 70.

 

 

Firefighters at the scene reported seeing smoke and flames when they arrived and police were called in to close the road. Firefighters said they believe no one was inside the building, but they were working to confirm that.

PLAYBACK of a live video stream is available in the player below

 

The Columbia Fire Department later said in a news release that 911 callers said they saw heavy smoke coming from a balcony. Firefighters arrived four minutes after the calls to find heavy flames on the roof and back of the building, according to the release, and the response was upgraded. 

Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes and were looking for hotpots after putting out the flames. 

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday evening.

ABC 17 News crews spoke with one woman who helped a resident out of the building during the fire. Bobbie Malone stopped to help an elderly woman out of her door when she saw her struggling with oxygen machines. 

You can hear what she had to say in the video above. 

 

Look for updates on this developing story.

 

 

 

 

