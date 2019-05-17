SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Flight diverts to COU after electrical issue

Three passengers on board

Posted: May 17, 2019 01:34 PM CDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 01:34 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A plane landed safely Friday afternoon at Columbia Regional Airport after it was experiencing electrical issues. 

Three people were on board the single-engine aircraft that left from Moberly and was heading to Georgia, said Columbia spokesman Steve Sapp. The aircraft, which was a Piper PA-32R, had an electrical issue and stopped at COU for maintenance. 

The aircraft was able to land safely, and no one was hurt in the incident. 

