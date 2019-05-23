Flooded roads, downed trees reported across Boone County

Boone County roads 522

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Several roads were flooded and trees were knocked down in parts of Boone County after storms swept through the area Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Boone County Fire Protection District, Highway 40 between Midway Truck Stop and Midway Little General had significant water over the roadway.

Officials also tweeted that water was reported over the road on Route E between the twin bridges.

Trees also blocked one lane of Highway Z south of Highway OO and trees were also reported on Wilhite Road at Route J, according to officials.