Flooding cancels summer school in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN, Mo. - New Franklin R-1 school district canceled summer school Friday due to concerns of flooding in the area.

New Franklin Elementary Secretary Michelle Baker said New Franklin schools are not flooded, but the district is concerned with the safety of students getting back home as flood waters are rising Friday.

New Franklin's secondary highways are underwater, making travel difficult in the area.

Baker said New Franklin's main streets within the city are not water-covered.

Baker said the district chose to keep everyone home Friday because the water levels can change in a matter of hours.

She said the district is taking it, "day-by-day," but the plan is to reopen for summer school on Monday morning.