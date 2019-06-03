Flooding closes bridge connecting Cooper, Howard counties

Businesses affected by Howard County flooding

BOONVILLE, Mo. - The bridge on Route 40 that connects Cooper and Howard County at Boonville is closed due to flooding.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Central District announced the closure in a tweet Sunday.

🚨COOPER/HOWARD COUNTY ROAD CLOSURE: The Route 40 Missouri River bridge north of Booneville connecting Cooper and Howard Counties is closed due to flooding. 🚨#mowx #flooding #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/VL0REbXia9 — MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 2, 2019

Multiple homes and businesses are affected by the flooding in this area. The owners of Snoddy's General Store Chris Snoddy went out on a boat today to check on his property, "It's water all around it, not in the store yet. We have flood walls and sandbags around it the best we can, and hopefully it's not going to come in anymore."

Now, all he can do is wait, "One day at a time, see what happens. We'll see how bad it gets, if it even gets in." Snoddy said. "If it's not bad, we'll be back."

The community was out today watching Snoddy's General Store and Snoddy knows there is plenty of support, "You can't express it, you can't explain it, it's unbelievable."

The owner of Rivercene Mansion in Old Franklin Donn Upp was also forced to evacuate his property this week because of the levee breach, "We've owned the house for about eight years and didn't think this was going to happen again for 500 more years, but it's happening again."

Upp has been staying in a hotel since he was evacuated, "It's too dangerous to go to the house, we got very little out there really wasn't enough time."

He also just has to wait to see what will happen, "We just don't know, because we don't know how long the water is going to be up, the main thing is going to be recovery and clean-up."

Delays can be expected along Highway 87 South of Boonville, according to MODOT's traveler map.

Southern Howard County residents were forced to evacuate Saturday after a levee breach.

Over 400 roads across Missouri are closed due to flooding.