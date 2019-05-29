Flooding closes hundreds of Missouri roads

Roads are flooded in Jefferson City on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Flooding has forced the closure of more than 300 roads throughout Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the closures include a 67-mile stretch of Interstate 29, from just north of St. Joseph to the Iowa border.

Other major highways closed because of flooding include U.S. 54 at Louisiana, Missouri, and U.S. 36 west of Bevier at the Chariton River. Some streets near the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City also are closed.

Highway 240 west of Glasgow in Howard County, Highway 87 north of Boonville, Highway 24 west of Brunswick in Chariton and Carroll counties, Highway 40 north of Rocheport, Route K near McBaine, Highway 179 at Sandy Hook and Highway 94 in north Jefferson City are among the other highways that were closed.

A comprehensive map of closings maintained by MoDOT is available by clicking here.

All regions of the state have been affected by flooding, though northern Missouri has the greatest number of road closures.

The transportation department says Amtrak passenger train service between St. Louis and Kansas City also has been suspended. The trains use tracks that run near the Missouri River.