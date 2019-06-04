Flooding closes part of MKT Trail

Flooding at Jay Dix Station

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Flooding has closed part of Columbia's biggest trail.

The MKT Trail access at Jay Dix Station in southwest Columbia was closed Tuesday because floodwater from nearby Perche Creek had covered part of the trail and the park where the trail access is located.

The county portion of the trail right outside the city limits is also closed, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department said on Facebook. However, the rest of the trail through the Columbia city limits remains open.

Perche Creek empties into the Missouri River, which has been experiencing historic flooding this spring. The river was about 13 feet above major flood stage in Jefferson City on Tuesday and falling slowly, though rain in the forecast this week might prolong the high water.