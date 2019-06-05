JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Flooded roads continue to be a problem in Jefferson City, forcing road closures in the area.

West McCarty and Missouri Blvd. remain closed off Wednesday.

Several parking lots are closed as well.

According to the National Weather Service, the Missouri River is still in major flood stage, measuring 33 feet at Jefferson City as of 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. The level has stayed near the 33-foot mark since Monday. The latest forecast called for the river to begin falling sometime Wednesday.

Rain in the forecast could exacerbate the flooding problem.