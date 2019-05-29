Flooding forces Cooper's Landing employees to find new place to stay

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri River flooding is forcing employees at Cooper's Landing to find somewhere else to stay.

According to a post on Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort and Marina's Facebook page, the company is looking for a house to rent for at least a month to provide safe housing and to serve as a "base of operations" for Cooper's Landing.

The post said the company is looking for a home with space to house four to six people.

"The safety of our employees, who we think of as family is very important to us. Something in the Columbia or Ashland area is preferred," the post said.

Earlier this month Cooper's Landing was forced to cancel all events through Memorial Day due to the rising river levels.