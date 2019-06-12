Flooding improves at Cooper's Landing, clean up efforts ahead

Flooding affects Coopers Landing

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Flooding is improving at Cooper's Landing in Boone County and clean up efforts will soon begin.

Crews said there was about one foot of water inside the building Tuesday. They found piles of mud and sand nearly four feet high on the patio and campground.

Richard King took ownership of Cooper's Landing a few days before the flooding began.

"The community, which I am just getting to know down there by the river, they are incredibly supportive," King said.

The goal is to begin cleaning the building this weekend.

Cooper's Landing withstood several floods, including the flood of 1993 when water levels nearly touched the top of the door frame.

King said he doesn't think the building will have any structural damage, but expects to find electrical issues from the flood.

According to the National Weather Service, the Missouri River gauge in Boonville was at 32.1 feet at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Flood stage begins at 21 feet.

The Missouri River gauge at Jefferson City and Glasgow remained in a major flood stage Tuesday.