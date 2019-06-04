Floodwaters could put health at risk

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Flooding in Glasgow, Missouri -- Courtesy: Central Methodist University

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Floodwaters can pose certain health risks, including infectious disease, injury and hazardous chemical exposure, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"There can be gastrointestinal illnesses, people can develop rashes when they come in to contact with the water, tetanus can be an issue, and then you think about there could be chemicals in the water," said Tara Flynn, a physician with University of Missouri Health Care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying away from floodwater, but if you come in contact, the CDC says it's important to wash your hands with soap and water and use disinfectant on any other objects that have touched the water.

"If you would wear rubber boots and gloves that would be the best way to prevent coming into contact with the water during cleanup," Flynn said. "Then still washing your hands with good old soap and water."

The health department says anyone involved in flood recovery should get a booster dose of the tetanus-diphtheria vaccine if they haven't had one in the last 10 years.

Anything can be in the floodwater from debris to human and livestock waste, medical waste, or wild animals that could cause those infections, illnesses and rashes, according to the CDC.

The amount of standing water also gives insects such as mosquitoes a perfect breeding ground.

"Those bites can come on top of other infections, so really watch for signs of increased pain, increased redness more than you would normally," Flynn said.

The CDC says anyone outside should use insect repellant and wear long-sleeved shirts with long pants to help protect against insect bites.