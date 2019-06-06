SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Floodwaters encroaching on ABB property

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 03:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:37 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - ABB says its Jefferson City plant parking lot is flooding, but floodwater from the Missouri River is not threatening the facility itself.

A company spokesperson said in an email to ABC 17 News on Thursday that employee work schedules were adjusted "in an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees." Employees will get work schedule updates through the company's mobile phone alert system.

Some ABB workers have contacted ABC 17 News with concerns about the water encroaching on the property. The Missouri River was holding steady at about 33 feet on the Jefferson City gauge Thursday -- 13 feet above major flood stage. Water has closed several streets in Jefferson City and state highways around the ABB plant, located near the intersection of highways 54 and 94.

 

 

