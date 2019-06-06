Floodwaters encroaching on ABB property

This photo sent by an ABC 17 News viewer shows the ABB Jefferson City parking lot at 3:45 p.m. (top) and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - ABB says its Jefferson City plant parking lot is flooding, but floodwater from the Missouri River is not threatening the facility itself.

A company spokesperson said in an email to ABC 17 News on Thursday that employee work schedules were adjusted "in an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees." Employees will get work schedule updates through the company's mobile phone alert system.

Some ABB workers have contacted ABC 17 News with concerns about the water encroaching on the property. The Missouri River was holding steady at about 33 feet on the Jefferson City gauge Thursday -- 13 feet above major flood stage. Water has closed several streets in Jefferson City and state highways around the ABB plant, located near the intersection of highways 54 and 94.