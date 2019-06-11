Floodwaters recede from New Franklin general store

NEW FRANKLIN, Mo. - Floodwater in New Franklin is staring to move away from Snoddy's General Store.

This comes after flooding on the Missouri River forced multiple businesses and homes to be evacuated in the area over in recent weeks.

Snoddy's owner Chris Snoddy said he has been looking at the business from across the flooded road.

"It is off the parking lot and hopefully it's oozing out of the store a little bit, we haven't really been over there to check it out yet because you still can't get in."

Multiple people have taken boats over to the store to take photos and show Snoddy the damage, "It looks like it could have gotten up to 2 feet in there," he said.

Right now, he can't do anything but wait until till he can see the extent of the damage.

The store also flooded in 1993, but after this time Snoddy said he plans to move.

"This is the first one that's kinda hit pretty hard for me, getting up there in a little bit of age, 26 years later," Snoddy said. "It's not supposed to happen but every 150 years but 26 years later it did it again."

But he said he feels the support of the community behind him.

"There are just so many nice people in this area, and even beyond in Columbia, and even some of the companies I work with, the volunteer crews, so many people," Snoddy said.

The evacuation order in New Franklin was lifted last week and Howard County officials said Monday that some areas of the county remained flooded and under evacuation orders. The Missouri River remained well above flood stage in mid-Missouri on Tuesday but was expected to continue falling.