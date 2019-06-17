Floodwaters recede, parking lots open in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State parking lots in the Jefferson City Capitol Complex are now available to employees and state workers as flood waters started to recede.

Many parking lots in the area were closed because of high flood waters.

The Office of Administration said on Friday, bus shuttle service and free rides have ended to state workers.

However, flooding is still anticipated in Lot 7 (U.S. Highway 63 and Broadway Street) and Lot 12 (West Main Street and Missouri Blvd).

Parking has been closed or limited at the Harry S Truman Building (301 W. High Street), the Broadway Building (221 W. High Street), and the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center (600 W. Main Street) because of flooded areas.

Parking in the St. Peter's Catholic Church lower parking lot is still available to state workers.