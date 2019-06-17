SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Floodwaters recede, parking lots open in Jefferson City

Water levels have gone down

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 05:44 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State parking lots in the Jefferson City Capitol Complex are now available to employees and state workers as flood waters started to recede.

Many parking lots in the area were closed because of high flood waters.

The Office of Administration said on Friday, bus shuttle service and free rides have ended to state workers.

However, flooding is still anticipated in Lot 7 (U.S. Highway 63 and Broadway Street) and Lot 12 (West Main Street and Missouri Blvd).

Parking has been closed or limited at the Harry S Truman Building (301 W. High Street), the Broadway Building (221 W. High Street), and the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center (600 W. Main Street) because of flooded areas.

Parking in the St. Peter's Catholic Church lower parking lot is still available to state workers.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Monday June 17 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos