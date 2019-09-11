No action taken on governor's vetoes

Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr (right) speaks with Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo at the beginning of the 2019 veto session on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. [Tim Brommel /Missouri House Communications]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The annual veto session kicked off Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson City, but no action was taken.

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport told ABC17 News that House Democrats motioned to override two of Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes, but the overrides did not go to a vote.

Among the bills Parson vetoed during the regular session was one sponsored by Basye, which would expand health insurance coverage for children with disabilities. While that bill was vetoed, Basye's legislation made it onto another bill, which Parson signed into law.

The amendment will expand insurance coverage of therapy for children with disabilities. Basye said a similar law was put into place in 2010 for children with autism. This bill now includes all children with disabilities.

Basye said a mother of a child with disabilities approached him because she was not able to afford her son's therapy even though she had health insurance.

"The earlier a child with a disability gets into consistent therapy program and stays in it, the more successful they are in the long run," Basye said. "They either are less reliant on services or totally independent, and that's the goal."

Other vetoed bills include one that would have removed the requirement that motorcyclists wear helmets.

Both a spokeswoman for the Freedom of Road Riders, a non-profit focused on motorcyclist rights, and Basye said the governor was in support of their bill, but again other amendments made Parson decide to veto the legislation.

Basye explained that the governor cannot pick and choose amendments in bills -- he must sign the whole bill into law.

Nancy Hawks, a spokeswoman for the Freedom of Road Riders, said the group has been working on this bill for years. She compared the change to boating safety rules.

"They have to have a life jacket, but they aren't required to wear them, but those cigarette boats can go fast and jump wakes and that kind of thing," Hawks said. "We just want the freedom to enjoy our motorcycles the way they enjoy their boats."

Hawks said opponents of the bill focused on the safety of motorcycle riders and head injuries. She said the most important factor in safety is proper training.