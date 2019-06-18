Former Columbia mayor Hindman dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia's longest-serving mayor died early Monday.

Former Mayor Darwin Hindman died at his home Monday morning surrounded by his family, said Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas, Hindman's son-in-law. Thomas said Hindman "died peacefully."

He was 86.

Hindman was mayor from 1995 to 2010, preceding Bob McDavid. He garnered several civic honors, including an honorary law degree from the University of Missouri awarded in 2014. The Discovery Garden at Stephens Lake Park is also named for Hindman and his wife, Axie.

The spot where the MKT and Katy trails meet in Boone County is also named for Hindman, who was known as a booster of non-motorized travel. He helped with the creation of the statewide MKT Trail, secured funding for bike lanes and trails in Columbia and established Columbia's Bike, Walk and Wheel Week, which encourages residents to use non-motorized and public transportation.

Columbia interim City Manager John Glascock released a statement about Hindman's death:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman. Our entire community mourns the loss of a true public servant who was dedicated to the betterment of Columbia and its residents. Darwin’s extensive legacy includes his strong support for public and non-motorized transportation. Our robust parks and trails system is better because of his advocacy.



On behalf of the City of Columbia’s staff, we are thankful for Darwin’s 15 years as mayor of our community and his dedication to public service. We honor the integral role he played in forming the Columbia we have today. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Axie and his entire family."

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Episcopal Church, Thomas said.

