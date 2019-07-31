Former CPD officer sentenced on drug charges

Former CPD Officer Sentenced to 5 years probation 300 hours of community service

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A former Columbia Police Department officer was sentenced to five years of probation and 300 hours of community service after pleading guilty to drug charges in June.

Gamal Castile's attorney and prosecutors agreed to the sentencing terms, but argued over whether this offense should stay on his record.

Castile was indicted last year for drug distribution, drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was accused of selling steroids in 2016. Castile worked for the Columbia Police Department for 13 years and was one of the first police officers to serve in the Community Outreach Unit, focusing on the central city neighborhood.

Castile's attorney called seven witnesses from the Columbia Police Department, including interim Police Chief Geoff Jones, to testify about Castile's character. The court also received 12 character letters.

The Columbia Police Department did not respond to requests for comment about the case and the statements made in court.

Ultimately, Judge Jeff Harris gave Castile a suspended sentence, meaning no conviction will be on his record if he successfully completes probation.

The prosecuting attorney, Risa Perkins, argued Castile should have the conviction on his record.

"As a law enforcement officer, it was the state's belief that he should be held accountable, because he knew better, and he knew what he was doing was wrong," Perkins told ABC17 News. "He was enforcing the laws from 8 to 5 or whatever time he worked, while at the same time breaking those very laws."

ABC17 asked Castile's attorney for a comment, but he declined.