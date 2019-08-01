Former CPS chief financial officer accused of violating probation

Anna Munson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools is set to be in court later this month for a probation violation hearing.

Anna Munson was sentenced to five years of probation in December 2018 after she pleaded guilty to taking money from a band booster club in the St. Louis area. She had lived and worked there before she was hired at Columbia Public Schools in May 2017.

According to a motion filed by prosecutors in July, Munson was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,075 as a condition of her probation. Munson allegedly still owes $5,559, and her last payment was made March 19.

A probation revocation hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 21 in St. Louis County. Online court records show a judge ordered Tuesday that her probation be suspended.

Munson resigned from her position at CPS in March 2018.