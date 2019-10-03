Former Dairy Queen employee accused of stealing from business

Mary Ostrander is accused of stealing money from a Dairy Queen in Fulton in November 2018 and April 2019.

FULTON, Mo. - A former Fulton Dairy Queen employee was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of stealing money from the business on two separate occassions.

Mary P. Ostrander, 26, of New Bloomfield, allegedly worked at the business in November 2018 and took more than $750 from the business through false refunds, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department.

After Ostrander no longer worked at the Dairy Queen, she allegedly broke into the business and stole money from the manager's office in April 2019, the release said.

Ostrander was arrested on Monday on suspicion of stealing and burglary. She is being held in the Callaway County Jail on a $9,000 bond.