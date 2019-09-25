Former law enforcement officer accused of sexual assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A former federal law enforcement officer is accused of raping a woman, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Kristopher Roberson in Boone County on Tuesday with rape and sodomy for an alleged incident in February.

Court documents said Roberson was staying with the alleged victim when the assault happened.

The alleged victim told investigators that she protested and tried to escape, but was unable to, according to the probable cause statement.

Authorities said they tried to contact Roberson about the investigation, but Roberson's attorney told them Roberson would not provide statements.

Court documents said authorities believe Roberson will not appear in court because he had previously indicated that he intended to leave Missouri and not return. Investigators also said Roberson poses a danger to the alleged victim because he is a former law enforcement officer in possession of a gun.