Former trooper asks court to again review license decision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A former state trooper has appealed the latest decision to revoke his peace officer's license.

Anthony Piercy filed a petition asking a Cole County judge to review the decision Thursday. The Department of Public Safety first revoked his license last July, but Piercy had that decision overturned by a court, which ordered the department to re-issue its decision.

The department re-issued a decision on May 31 and amended the decision last week, taking away Piercy's license to work as a law enforcement officer in Missouri.

In May 2014, Brandon Ellingson drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks while in Piercy's custody for boating while intoxicated. Piercy pleaded guilty to negligent operation of a vessel last year for using the wrong type of life jacket on Ellingson while he was handcuffed. Piercy was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.

Is his request for judicial review of the new decision, Piercy argues he was deprived of due process and treated more harshly than other law enforcement officers in similar cases. Piercy also wants a court to hear evidence and render its own decision on whether he should keep his license.

No hearings have been set.