Forum and Green Meadows roundabout brings mixed feelings

Forum and Greenmeadows roundabout update

Work is set to start next month on a roundabout in south Columbia.

Beginning July 8, the Columbia Public Works Department plans to begin construction of the partial dual-lane roundabout at the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows.

People living in the area had mixed reactions to the project. McKinzie Duesenberg, a Columbia resident, feels the work could be an inconvenience. "The construction is just kind of annoying right now," Duesenberg said.

"If it's beneficial for the community, then that's a good step," Ibrahim Abaidalla said.

The Columbia City Council voted 6-1 to move forward with the project in September 2017. Columbia Public Works had recommended the city choose that option among four other ideas to make the intersection safer and move cars through it quicker. Mayor Brian Treece cast the one vote against it, citing both the price and effect the roundabout would have on the neighborhood.

The first phase, on the west side, is expected to take approximately 65-75 days to complete. Once the west side is done, work will begin on the east side. Access to Green Meadows via Forum Boulevard will be closed on the west side of the intersection during the first phase of construction, according to a news release.

Overall, officials said construction is expected to take approximately 150 days. The estimated investment is $1.2 million.