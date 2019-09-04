Forum and Green Meadows roundabout construction shifts

Forum and Green Meadows Roundabout

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Construction at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road is moving to the east side of the roundabout.

Workers made the change at the site of the roundabout Tuesday afternoon.

"Any time there is new construction in the area and new detours, it always takes a few days for the traffic to adjust to that," Columbia Public Works spokesman Barry Dalton said. "We're asking traffic to use major roads as alternate routes."

According to Dalton, drivers will not be able to access Forum from the east because the Green Meadows intersection is closed.

Dalton also said he recommends drivers avoiding the area altogether. But if drivers do go through the roundabout, they should expect delays.

Dalton said there will be temporary stop signs at the roundabout in certain areas to guide traffic, but the first few days of new detours will likely be difficult.

According to Columbia Public Works, the roundabout is ahead of schedule. Construction started July 8 and was originally projected to take 150 days.