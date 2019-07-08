Forum Blvd and Green Meadows roundabout construction begins Monday

The City of Columbia Public Works Department is set to begin construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Monday.

The project is expected to take months to complete.

During the 150 days of construction, drivers are encouraged to use other major roads when possible.

The work will be completed in phases to reduce congestion in the area, but Forum Boulevard will stay open during all of the phases of construction.

During the first phase of the project, access to Green Meadows from Forum Boulevard will be closed on the west side of the intersections.

After the west side of the roundabout is finished, crews will start work on the east of the intersection.

The city said the roundabout will increase safety and reduce congestion. National studies show roundabouts reduce serious injury crashes by 78 to 82 percent.

The project is weather permitting.