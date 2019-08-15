Forum construction could impact school traffic

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Crews are working to build a roundabout on Forum Boulevard. The construction has already caused traffic backups, and now some parents are concerned traffic could get worse with the start of school.

Kate Williams lives on Crossings Drive. One entrance to the road is blocked off to stop people from driving through as a shortcut.

She and her husband have seen an increase in traffic on roads near theirs.

"We have had a lot more traffic through this side street. And so that's been a little bit more tricky, but recently they did put some speed bumps in, so that's helped some because we have kids outside playing on bikes and everything, so we're just glad people are going slow," she said.

Williams' kids go to Russell Boulevard School, so they can avoid the construction.

"We don't actually have to go out this way to get to, so we avoid that roundabout. But unfortunately, because of the roundabout, I think it's created just more traffic that way so just having to leave a little bit earlier to get kids to school," Williams said.

She suggests parents avoid the area Thursday if at all possible.

"I would just be prepared, knowing if you can't really find a great route around, it's OK to take it, just leave early. But otherwise, I would try to find a side way if there is a way to get around it," she said.

"Especially because there's a lot of different schools that filter into this area. So like Mill Creek's over here, and then we go to Russell, and then Fairview, and we're all kind of, you know, close together, so we're all kind of eyeing for space and time to get where we need to go."