Four at large after Jefferson City chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police arrested one suspect after responding to a burglary alarm early Thursday at Best Buy but four others remained at large.

Officers were sent to the store at 3225 Missouri Blvd. at about 4:30 a.m. and saw a van driving away, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release. The van refused to stop for officers and five people ran from the van near Target, police said.

The van kept going until a treeline stopped it, police said.

Police arrested one suspect but four more suspects remained at large. Police believe the suspects are not from the Jefferson City area.

An ABC 17 News crew saw seven police cars blocking off a perimeter on Missouri Boulevard through West Stadium Boulevard. Traffic was being diverted from the area.