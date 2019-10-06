Four dead, nine shot in Kansas City, Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - UPDATE 9:45 A.M.: According to KMBC in Kansas City, of the five people shot, two have been released from the hospital.

UPDATE 8:32 A.M.: According FOX4 News in Kansas City, police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Investigators told FOX4 News all of the victims are Hispanic males. One was in his late 50's, another in his mid 30's, and two in their 20's.

According to FOX4 News, investigators said the shooting began as a situation earlier in the evening. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

ORIGINAL: According FOX4 News in Kansas City, a spokesperson for Kansas City, Kansas police confirmed a total of nine people were shot.

Four of the people shot during the shooting at a bar at 10th and Central have died. According to FOX4 News, investigators say all of the victims are Hispanic males.

The shooting happened around 1:30 am Sunday morning at the Tequila KC Bar, according to FOX4 NEWS. Police say a gunman walked into the bar and began firing.

FOX4 News said police are currently looking for a suspect.