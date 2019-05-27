Four homes under water in Wooldridge

Wooldridge flooding affects homes

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Water is running over the levees in Cooper County, according to the Cooper County Emergency Management Agency.

Larry Oerly with the EMA said as of 11 a.m. Monday, the water was at 32.4 feet, which is as high as it has been recently.

According to officials with the Cooper County Fire Protection District, there are four houses underwater in Wooldridge.

"I didn't want to believe it," Paula Dyer said.

Dyer said her house was the very first one hit by the water. Because of the flooding, she has not been able to get into her house.

"It's underwater," she said.

Dyer says she has been homeless for the last four days. Recently, her neighbor took her in.

"I've lived in flood zones all my life," said Billie Nichols, who took in Dyer and another resident. "I know how it is. I know how it is to be without a home. I've been homeless before."

Nichols said she went through the flood of 1993 and 1995.

According to the Red Cross, there is a shelter set up for those who have lost their homes at Windsor Place.

But Dyer said she is not able to get there.

"I have to get tags and insurance," Dyer said of her current truck. "I was in the process of doing that."

But since the flood she has not had the opportunity to do that, so she said she is stranded.

According to Cooper County EMA, Wooldridge has had the most water-related issues over the past week. But the EMA said there are also some issues with water in the Isle of Capri parking lot in Boonville.

Oerly said the issue was taken care of after sandbagging and pumping out the water.