Four injured after golf cart crash in Camden County

Ambulance transported one to hospital

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 04:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 04:44 PM CDT

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - Four people were injured after a golf cart overturned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash report said the golf cart was on traveling downhill on Highly Drive just before 2 a.m. with no lights on when the driver lost control.

One male and three females aged 23 to 25 years old were transported to Lake Regional Hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The one woman who suffered serious injuries was transported by ambulance. The others took private vehicles.

