Four Maries County firefighters released from hospital

Firefighters and law enforcement officers talk at the scene of an explosion during a house fire in Maries County on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - Four firefighters have been released from hospitals after they suffered burns from an explosion while fighting a house fire Friday in Maries County.

The Vienna Fire Protection District said on Facebook that six firemen were treated at area hospitals for second- and third-degree burns. The district posted a little after 3:30 p.m. that four had been treated and released, one was being transferred to another facility and one was being kept overnight for observation.

The firefighters were called to a house fire Friday morning in the 13000 block of Highway 28 West near Vienna. They were injured after an explosion went off while they were fighting the fire.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post said deputies and the fire department are investigating.

"While Vienna firemen were fighting the fire there was an explosion in the residence," the office posted on its Facebook page. "Six firemen are now being treated at local hospitals for moderate to severe burns and cuts from flying debris."

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is helping the sheriff's office with the investigation, said spokesman Mike O'Connell. The floor of the home had to be stabilized so investigators could look in the basement, which required personnel from outside the area to come in to help, O'Connell said.

The sheriff's office said the state fire marshal in investigating the cause. The office asked for prayers for the injured volunteer firefighters.

Look for updates to this developing story.