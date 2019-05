COLUMBIA, Mo. - MU police investigated a report of a sexual assault on the university campus Friday, according to information sent out by the university.

According to the university, the police department received a report around 11 p.m. Friday about an accident between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

According to MU police, the victim was forced into a vehicle near Wilson Avenue and the 500 block of College Avenue.

There are currently four suspects.