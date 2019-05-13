Four suspects arrested in downtown Columbia shooting
One person was shot
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police have arrested four men in connection with a shooting in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the area of East Broadway and Fifth Street. One person was hurt in that shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.
Damion Hunt, 26, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Eddie Hunt, 21, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and a probation and parole violation on a charge of domestic assault.
Caleb Hunt, 21, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Robert Carter, 26, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a press release, the Columbia Police Department identified all of the suspects in that shooting.
All four men are being held at the Boone County Jail without bail.