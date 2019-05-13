Four suspects arrested in downtown Columbia shooting

Four arrested after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police have arrested four men in connection with a shooting in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of East Broadway and Fifth Street. One person was hurt in that shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Damion Hunt, 26, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Eddie Hunt, 21, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and a probation and parole violation on a charge of domestic assault.

Caleb Hunt, 21, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Robert Carter, 26, of Columbia was arrested and charged with assault in first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a press release, the Columbia Police Department identified all of the suspects in that shooting.

All four men are being held at the Boone County Jail without bail.