Four suspects face assault, weapons charges after downtown Columbia shooting

Four suspects face assault weapons charges following weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Four suspects face assault and weapons charges after a shooting in downtown Columbia.

Eddie Hunt, 21, Damion Hunt, 26, Caleb Hunt, 21, and Robert Carter, 26, all of Columbia face charges of first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Caleb and Damion Hunt also face charges of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on Saturday, May 10, the four suspects drove around downtown looking for a specific person after Damion Hunt got a call from the person goading him into a confrontation.

Witnesses told police that when the suspects found the person, Caleb and Damion Hunt shot handguns from the drivers side of a blue Nissan Versa at the person, who was standing in a crowd of people near Vibe Night Club, according to the documents.

About eight shots were fired, according to witnesses. Police told ABC 17 crews on the scene that they found multiple shell casings in the area and got a call during their investigation at the scene that a victim with a gunshot wound was in a local hospital.

The victim was hit in the face by bullets that ricocheted and suffered serious injury.

Court documents said Eddie Hunt and Carter were in the car with Caleb and Damion Hunt when the shots were fired. Witnesses said Eddie Hunt and Robert Carter were not upset and talked about the shooting with a positive reaction.

When police went to Carter's home, Carter was not willing to leave when police gave him direct demands for 30 minutes. Carter has a previous robbery charge on his record.

Caleb Hunt has a previous felony charge for domestic assault.

All four men are being held in the Boone County jail. Caleb and Damion Hunt and Carter are being held on $100,000 cash-only bonds. Eddie Hunt is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Eddie Hunt will appear in court Tuesday. Caleb Hunt and Carter will appear May 28 and Damion Hunt will appear May 29.