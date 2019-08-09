Friends of suspect in deadly chase demand answers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The girlfriend of a man suspected of leading police and deputies on a chase through mid-Missouri told ABC 17 News that she doesn't believe the official story of her significant other's death.

In a Friday news release, the Jefferson City Police Department said Christopher Morris, 41, of Jefferson City was the driver in a high-speed chase that began near the 500 block of Broadway St. and ended off Highway 54 in Callaway County.

Law enforcement units from JCPD, Callaway County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol eventually brought the vehicle to a stop through the use of spike strips on Highway 54 just north of New Bloomfield.

"Once disabled, the driver exited the vehicle and fired upon pursuing officers," said the JCPD press release. "The driver fled into the wood line and continued to exchange gunfire with officers."

Eventually, the department said Morris was killed by a gun shot at the scene.

"It is too early determine whether the suspect was struck by law enforcement gunfire or suffered a self-inflicted wound.​​​​​​" the release said.

Tina Goben, Morris' girlfriend, told ABC 17 News she has serious doubts about the police narrative.

"Highway Patrol troopers said he had taken his own life and Chris wouldn't have done that," said Goben. "He did not have any warrants. I asked his lawyer who told me he didn't have any warrants."

A Jefferson City Police Department spokesman said officers initially attempted the traffic stop on Thursday in order to question Morris about "an ongoing investigation," and that Morris was not suspected of a traffic violation. The spokesman would not comment further on that investigation.