Fulton man arrested after officers find drug paraphernalia

FULTON, Mo. - The Fulton Police Department arrested a man after finding drug paraphernalia in his car Friday evening.

Officers were called to East Avenue for a report of Careless and Imprudent Driving, according to a news release.

Cyrus Coy, 25, of Fulton matched the description of the reported vehicle. Police arrested Coy after allegedly finding drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Callaway County Jail and issued a $500 bond.

Police arrested a Fulton man early Saturday morning during a patrol of city parks and a walking trail.

According to a news release, officers arrested Branden Akers, 34, who had an active felony parole warrant.

Akers was taken into custody at the Callaway County Jail with no set bond.